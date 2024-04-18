Menu

Young Sheldon: Season Seven; CBS Cast and Crew Wrap Filming on the Series Finale

by Regina Avalos,

That’s a wrap for Young Sheldon. The cast and crew have wrapped production on the CBS comedy’s series finale.

Starring Iain Armitage, Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Annie Potts, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord, Matt Hobby, Wyatt McClure, and Emily Osment, with narration by Jim Parsons, the series is a spin-off of The Big Bang Theory and shows younger years of Sheldon Cooper.

Several cast and crew members went on social media to share about wrapping production.

 

The director of the finale, Alex Reid, also shared about the series on Instagram. His post is below.

 

The finale for Young Sheldon airs on May 16th.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this CBS comedy? Will you be sad to see it end?


