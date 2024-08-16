Tulsa King: Season Two Trailer and Key Art Released for Sylvester Stallone Drama on Paramount+

Tulsa King returns with its second season next month, and Paramount+ has released a new trailer and poster for the mob drama. Season one is currently airing on CBS.

Sylvester Stallone, Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, Jay Will, Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza, A.C. Peterson, Annabella Sciorra, Garrett Hedlund, and Dana Delany star in the series, which follows mob boss Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Stallone) after he takes control over the Tulsa, Oklahoma territory for the mafia following his release from prison after 25 years.

“Paramount+ today debuted the official trailer and key art for the highly anticipated second season of TULSA KING, starring Oscar® nominee Sylvester Stallone. The service also announced that Grammy®-nominated country star Jelly Roll will cameo in the upcoming season and the trailer features a sneak peek of the country star’s unreleased song “Get By,” from his upcoming sophomore album. The series premieres Sunday, September 15, in the U.S. and internationally. TULSA KING is executive produced by Oscar® nominee Taylor Sheridan, Oscar® nominee and writer Terence Winter, and multi-award-nominated director Craig Zisk and produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios exclusively for Paramount+. In season two, Dwight (Stallone) and his crew continue to build up and defend their growing empire in Tulsa but, just as they get their bearings, they realize that they’re not the only ones who want to stake their claim. With looming threats from the Kansas City mob and a very powerful local businessman, Dwight struggles to keep his family and crew safe while keeping track of all his affairs. Plus, he still has unfinished business back in New York. TULSA KING also stars Martin Starr, Jay Will, Max Casella, Vincent Piazza, Tatiana Zappardino, Annabella Sciorra, Neal McDonough, Frank Grillo, Domenick Lombardozzi, Andrea Savage, Garrett Hedlund and Dana Delany. In addition to Taylor Sheridan, Terence Winter and Craig Zisk, TULSA KING is executive produced by David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Sylvester Stallone, Braden Aftergood and Keith Cox, and is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution. TULSA KING is part of Sheridan’s growing slate on Paramount+, which includes 1883, MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN, LAWMEN: BASS REEVES, the upcoming LANDMAN, and the upcoming second seasons of LIONESS and 1923. All nine episodes of the first season of TULSA KING are available to stream exclusively on Paramount+, and the series is currently airing on the CBS Television Network, having made its broadcast debut on Sunday, July 14. For more information about Paramount+ and TULSA KING, please visit www.paramountplus.com and follow @ParamountPlus and @TulsaKingTV on Facebook, and @TulsaKing on TikTok, Instagram and X.

The trailer and poster for season two of Tulsa King are below.

