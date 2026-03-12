Yes, Chef!: No Season Two; NBC Cancels Cooking Competition Series

A new group of chefs won’t be put through their paces — at least not in front of José Andrés and Martha Stewart. To little surprise, NBC has cancelled the Yes, Chef! series so there won’t be a second season. The first season of 10 episodes finished airing in May 2025.

A high-pressure cooking competition, the Yes, Chef! TV series is hosted by chefs Andrés and Stewart. In the show, a dozen highly skilled yet rebellious chefs are put through the tests and challenges designed to push their pressure points. With humor and tough love, the hosts guide the chefs through a series of intense culinary challenges, and the chefs must prove they have the culinary chops and the right attitude to make it to the end. Each episode features challenges designed to test each chef’s culinary chops as well as leadership skills. José and Martha select the winning team, and one chef from either team will be crowned that episode’s Most Valuable Chef. The MVC will be given an important decision to make in a cook-off that will have a significant impact on who will be eliminated from the competition that week. The chef who can handle the heat week after week, impressing the hosts with both their food and teamwork, while improving their behavior, will take home the $250,000 grand prize.

Airing on Monday nights, the first season of Yes, Chef! averaged a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.43 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). It was one of the network’s lowest-rated series of the 2025-26 TV season. Deadline was first to report the cancellation news.

