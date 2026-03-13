Stewie: FOX Issues Two-Season Order for Family Guy Spin-Off Series

Stewie is breaking out. FOX has given a two-season order to a Family Guy spin-off series focusing on Stewie.

According to Deadline, the new FOX and Hulu series, titled Stewie, will follow the character in preschool and explore time and space travel. It will premiere on FOX during the 2027-28 season.

The following was revealed about the plot of the series:

“In the offshoot, after getting the boot from his old preschool, Stewie is forced to enroll in a new one that’s not exactly top-of-the-line. It’s attended by a handful of kids he doesn’t know, and a 75-year-old class turtle with a half-cocked theory on just about every subject. Stewie’s miserable, the other kids are miserable, and even the turtle is miserable… until Stewie begins rolling out his trusty array of devices to take them anywhere in space and time, turning every boring day at school into an insane and surreal adventure.”

The series will join the Sunday lineup of animated series, with an episode order said to be fewer than 15, though an exact number was not given.

Additional details for the series will be given at a later date.

What do you think? Will you watch this Family Guy spin-off series?