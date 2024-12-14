Malcolm in the Middle: Frankie Muniz, Bryan Cranston, and Jane Kaczmarek Reprising Sitcom Roles on Disney+

Get ready for the return of Malcolm in the Middle. Disney+ has ordered a revival of the classic sitcom with Frankie Muniz, Bryan Cranston, and Jane Kaczmarek returning to reprise their roles from the FOX series. The sitcom aired for six seasons before it ended in 2006.

A four-episode revival will air on Disney+. According to TV Line, Disney Branded Television president Ayo Davis said the following about the revival:

“Malcolm in the Middle is a landmark sitcom that captured the essence of family life with humor, heart and relatability. Its hilarious and heartfelt portrayal of a lovably chaotic family resonated with audiences of all ages, and we’re so excited to welcome the original cast back to bring that magic to life again. With Linwood Boomer and the creative team at the helm, these new episodes will have all the laughs, pranks, and mayhem fans loved — along with a few surprises that remind us why this show is so timeless.”

Check out the video announcement for the Malcolm in the Middle revival below. The premiere date for the Disney+ series will be announced later.

They’re back! Malcolm in the Middle returns with 4 brand-new episodes on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/6nYVzjRq3M — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) December 13, 2024

What do you think? Are you a fan of this FOX sitcom? Will you watch the revival on Disney+?