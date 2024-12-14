2024-25 Season Ratings for New TV Shows (week 11)



The television networks introduce dozens of new TV shows each season, hoping each will be a big hit in the ratings. Unfortunately, most are cancelled after one season. How are the new 2024-25 TV series doing? Which have the best ratings and which have the worst? How many will survive to see a second season? Stay tuned.

Here are the final season average ratings of the new 2024-25 network TV shows — through the end of week 11 (Sunday, December 8, 2024).

New ABC TV series this season (so far): Doctor Odyssey, The Golden Bachelorette, and High Potential.

New CBS TV series this season (so far): Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Matlock, NCIS: Origins, Poppa’s House, and The Summit.

New The CW TV series this season (so far): Joan, Scrabble, Totally Funny Animals, Totally Funny Kinds, Trivial Pursuit, and The Wranglers.

New FOX TV series that have premiered (so far): Murder in a Small Town, Rescue: HI-Surf, and Universal Basic Guys.

New NBC TV series this season (so far): Brilliant Minds, Happy’s Place, and St. Denis Medical.

The averages are based on the final national numbers (live plus same-day viewing). Keep in mind that the demo numbers are typically what’s most important to advertisers. Therefore, that’s how the networks measure success. Advertisers typically pay more for ad time on a show that has a higher demo rating. Because older viewers don’t count? No, it’s because younger viewers watch less traditional TV and are harder to reach. It’s also important to remember that ratings are designed to estimate how many people watch a show’s commercials — not the show itself. That’s what advertisers pay for.

