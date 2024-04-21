Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars: Season Two Preview Released for FOX Competition Series

Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars is returning for its second season next month and FOX has released a new preview for the cooking competition series.

Reality TV star Lisa Vanderpump, who has owned multiple restaurants, bars, and clubs in the UK and the United States, is joining the series for its second season and will compete against Ramsay.

FOX revealed more about the series’ second return in a press release.

Gordon Ramsay and Lisa Vanderpump each bring their expert knowledge and unique leadership styles to the second season of the competition series Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars, and in a first-of-its kind twist, the entrepreneurs will pitch themselves and their products, services or business ideas to the moguls, who will then choose contestants to build their respective teams. The battle commences as teams are put through “Business Bootcamp,” designed to test their tenacity, initiative, perseverance and ambition as business leaders. With a $250,000 prize on the line, these entrepreneurs will be challenged in all aspects of running a food or beverage enterprise, including re-marketing a food product, innovating a new product, building brand loyalty, sales pitching and management. In addition to Ramsay and Vanderpump, the challenges will be evaluated by guest judges, curated focus groups and customer feedback, profit and loss metrics, and market and corporate feedback.

Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars returns on May 22nd.

