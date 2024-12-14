Belle Collective: Season Six; OWN Issues Early Renewal for Friday Night Reality Series

Belle Collective is airing its fifth season on Friday nights, but fans of the reality series do not have to worry about it ending anytime soon. OWN has renewed the series for a sixth season ahead of its finale.

OWN shared the following about the reality show’s renewal:

“Oprah Winfrey Network announced today the early renewal of its popular unscripted series “Belle Collective,” following its successful current season, airing Friday nights at 8 PM ET/PT.

In the current season to date, OWN’s “Belle Collective” is achieving double-digit growth over its prior season on Friday nights with Women 25-54, climbing +25% in the demo and ranking as the #2 cable program on Friday nights with African-American Women 25-54.

Tambra Cheri, Marie Hamilton-Abston, Aikisha Holly-Colon, Lateshia Pearson, Latrice Rogers, Sophia O. Williams aka “Sogucci” and Selena Johnson are the dynamic ladies of “Belle Collective.” This group of entrepreneurs proudly represent their hometown of Jackson, Mississippi, showcasing the very best of Black female entrepreneurship in the modern South today. They skillfully navigate their businesses, charity work, and the ups and downs of their personal lives, all while looking fabulous and maintaining their signature blend of sweet and spice.

“Belle Collective” is airing all-new episodes Friday nights at 8 PM ET/PT as it heads towards its two-part reunion specials:

“Welcome to Taste, Try the Beef” – Premieres Friday, December 20 at 8pm ET/PT

The Rogers host dual grand openings of their latest businesses. Marie deals with the aftermath of violence with renewed faith. Lateshia supports Glen’s entrepreneurship, but not in the way he wants. A fight leads the Belles to reflect on where they stand.

“Reunited and It Feels…Good?” – Premieres Friday, December 27 at 8pm ET/PT

Reunion Part 1!

The Belles reunite! Selena takes the stage as the newest member of the Collective, but sharing the spotlight with Sophia ignites old rivalries. Tambra reveals her struggles with being a new mom. An unexpected guest shows up to settle the score.

“State of the Reunion” – Premieres Friday, January 3 at 8pm ET/PT

Reunion Part 2!

The Belle men take the reunion stage. Marie and Latrice attempt to settle their beef. JJ finally comes face-to-face with Selena. Latrice reveals the tragic aftermath of the brawl at Taste. Lateshia and Aikisha square off over the future of the Collective.

“Belle Collective” is produced by Kingdom Reign Entertainment with Carlos King, Rajah Ahmed, Brent Nisbett and Jon Collins as executive producers.”