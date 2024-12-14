Sesame Street: Cancelled? HBO and Max Not Renewing Iconic Children’s Series for Season 56

Sesame Street is looking for a new place to call home. Max has not renewed the popular children’s series for a 56th season. Season 55 will air on the streaming service and HBO, and they will continue to be the home of the extensive library of prior episodes through 2027.

However, no new Sesame Street content will air on Max or HBO once season 55 wraps. A spokesperson for Max said the following about the decision, per THR:

“It has been a wonderful, creative experience working with everyone at Sesame Street on the iconic children’s series and we are thrilled to be able to keep some of the library series on Max in the U.S. As we’ve launched Max though and based on consumer usage and feedback, we’ve had to prioritize our focus on stories for adults and families, and so new episodes from Sesame Street, at this time, are not as core to our strategy.”

A spokesperson for Sesame Workshop also spoke about the move. They said, “We are excited to extend our 10-year partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery, keeping Sesame Street’s iconic library available on Max through 2027. We will continue to invest in our best-in-class programming and look forward to announcing our new distribution plans in the coming months, ensuring that Sesame Street reaches as many children as possible for generations to come.”

Sesame Street landed on HBO in 2016 after over 40 years on PBS.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Sesame Street? Will you follow it to a new home?