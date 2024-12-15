Menu

The Night Agent: Season Three; David Lyons, Jennifer Morrison, & Stephen Moyer Join Netflix Action Thriller Series

by Regina Avalos,

The Night Agent TV Show on Netflix: canceled or renewed?

(Netflix)

The Night Agent hasn’t even premiered its second season yet, but Netflix is adding to the cast for season three of the action thriller series.

According to Deadline, David Lyons, Jennifer Morrison, and Stephen Moyer are joining Gabriel Basso for season three as series regulars. Genesis Rodriguez, Callum Vinson, and Suraj Sharma will also appear.

The plot for season three of The Night Agent is not known. However, Deadline teased that “Lyons will play a former spy lured out of retirement, Morrison will play the First Lady, Moyer will play a top hitman; and Rodriguez will play a reporter.”

Season three is currently filming in Istanbul, but it will return to New York for more filming in 2025. Season two of the Netflix series will debut on January 23rd.

What do you think? Are you a fan of The Night Agent? Do you plan to watch season two when it premieres next month?


