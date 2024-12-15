Dinner with the Parents: Cancelled by Amazon; No Season Two for Comedy Series

Dinner with the Parents will not be returning for more. According to Deadline, Amazon has canceled the comedy eight months after it aired on Amazon Freevee.

With the streaming service recently shut down and most shows moved to Prime Video, Dinner with the Parents was the last original series still in limbo.

Michaela Watkins, Dan Bakkedahl, Carol Kane, Henry Hall, Daniel Thrasher, and Jon Glaser starred in the comedy series, which took viewers into the weekly Friday night dinners of the Langer family. The dinners always ended in chaos.

A reason for the cancellation was not given, but the shutdown of Freevee and the length of time between its airing and now, it is likely due to poor ratings performance and budget cuts.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Freevee series? Were you hoping for a renewal?