Bosch: Legacy: Season Three to End Sequel Series on Prime Video and Amazon Freevee

Harry Bosch will be ending his journey on Amazon Freevee and Prime Video with the upcoming third season of Bosch: Legacy. Deadline revealed that the season will end the series, and it will arrive on the streaming service in March.

Titus Welliver, Mimi Rogers, Madison Lintz, Stephen A. Chang, and Denise G. Sanchez star in the series based on the novels by Michael Connelly. The series follows Bosch after he leaves the LAPD to become a private detective.

Vernon Sanders, Head of Television at Amazon MGM Studios, said the following about the series in a statement:

“For 10 years, Bosch and Bosch: Legacy have been two of our most defining series for Prime Video, Freevee and Amazon MGM Studios. They are a testament to the enduring power of the storytelling universe that Michael Connelly built for the fans. We are proud of the impact these series have made, and we are excited that Michael, Titus, Henrik and the creative team have more engaging stories to tell in the Bosch world with the final season of Bosch: Legacy, our new Ballard series and more to come.”

Connelly, who also executive produces the series, also said the following:

“I am so proud of what we have accomplished with this show. Ten years ago I asked Titus Welliver if he could stick with Harry Bosch for five seasons, and he said he could do it forever. Well, five became 10, and the character, thanks to Titus, will live forever in the hearts of viewers and in the streaming world as the detective who knows that everybody counts or nobody counts. The good news here is that we have not seen the last of Harry Bosch. As in the books, Bosch is part of the Renée Ballard world, and I can’t wait for the next chapter to open.”

The Bosch universe will live on in a new spin-off arriving in 2025 following Renée Ballard. Maggie Q is set to star in that series.

The premiere date for season three of Bosch: Legacy will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this series? Will you be sad to see it end?