All Creatures Great and Small: Season Five; PBS Releases Trailer and Premiere Date Set for Masterpiece Series

All Creatures Great and Small has its premiere date set for season five. PBS announced a January return date for the Masterpiece series with the release of a trailer. The series has already been renewed for a sixth season.

Nicholas Ralph, Samuel West, Anna Madeley, Rachel Shenton, and Callum Woodhouse star in the series based on James Herriot’s life and stories. Set in the 1940s, it follows a group of veterinarians who work in the small English town of Yorkshire Dales.

PBS shared the following with the release of the trailer:

“”To things that never change.” Darrowby, here we come! Return to the cozy world of All Creatures Great and Small for an all-new season on Sunday, January 12, 2025 at 9/8c. #allcreaturesgreatandsmall #nicholasralph #samuelwest #rachelshenton #annamadeley #callumwoodhouse #masterpiecepbs”

The trailer for season five is below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this PBS series? Do you plan to watch season five?