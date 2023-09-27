MaryLand: British Miniseries Coming to PBS’ Masterpiece in 2024

Maryland is headed to PBS. The three-part British miniseries will air on Masterpiece in April 2024.

Starring Suranne Jones, Eve Best, and Stockard Channing, the series follows a pair of sisters who are brought back together after the death of their mother. The series focuses on their relationship as they discover secrets about their mother’s life.

PBS revealed more about the series in a press release.

MASTERPIECE has announced that it will air MaryLand, the three-part miniseries starring Suranne Jones (Gentleman Jack), Eve Best (House of the Dragon) and Stockard Channing (The West Wing). MaryLand will premiere on April 7, 2024 at 9/8c on MASTERPIECE on PBS, on air and online. When it aired in the UK, television critics praised the series as “a moving portrait of sisterhood” (The Independent), “intriguing” (The Times), and “beautifully played” (The Scotland Herald). MaryLand is a story about two sisters, about what binds them together and what has driven them apart. Becca (Jones) and Rosaline (Best) find themselves thrown together by the sudden death of their mother, Mary. They come to find out that she was living an entirely secret life on the Isle of Man, far from her home with her husband, Becca and Rosaline’s father. As the sisters travel through the early days of grief and discover their mother’s secrets, they meet their mother’s quirky friend Cathy (Channing) who seems to know more about their mother than they do. Becca and Rosaline find themselves asking fundamental questions about their identities and the relationships with the men in their lives. Mary’s death

offers them a chance to not only reframe their relationship but fundamentally reshape who they are. At its heart, MaryLand is a love story of two sisters. MASTERPIECE Executive Producer Susanne Simpson says, “MaryLand is an emotional journey of two estranged sisters who are determined to find the truth about their mother. Suranne Jones and Eve Best deliver stunning performances in this wonderful show.” MASTERPIECE is presented on PBS by GBH Boston. MaryLand is a co-Production of Monumental Television, TeamAkers Productions, ShinAwiL, and MASTERPIECE in association with ITV Studios.

The trailer for Maryland is below.

What do you think? Will you watch this UK drama on PBS in April?