The Venery of Samantha Bird: Starz Series Cancelled with Two Episodes Left to Film

The Venery of Samantha Bird will not air on Starz after all. The cable network has canceled its plans for the series with only two episodes left to film. Production was halted on the series back in May due to the start of the WGA strike. The series was ordered by the network in October 2022.

Starring Katherine Langford (13 Reasons Why), Finn Jones, Embeth Davidtz, Francesca Reale, Brenda Strong, Adam Faison, Shalini Bathina and Tyrone Marshall Brown, the series follows a woman who enters into a romance with her childhood sweetheart after returning home to New England. Deadline described the series as a “haunting portrayal of addictive love and the repercussions that a relationship has on the families in a small New England town.”

Anna Moriarty created the series, which was set for eight episodes. It is unknown if those behind the series will shop it to other outlets.

What do you think? Were you planning to watch The Venery of Samantha Bird when it arrived on Starz?