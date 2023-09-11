The Marlow Murder Club: PBS Previews Upcoming Masterpiece Mystery Series

The Marlow Murder Club is coming to PBS in early 2024. The public television network has released the first photos teasing the upcoming Masterpiece series.

The mystery series was created by Robert Thorogood and is based on his novel of the same name. Starring Judith Potts, Suzie Harris, and Becks Starling, the show follows a trio of women who work together to solve a murder in their small town. Steve Barron (The Durrells in Corfu) directs.

PBS revealed the following about the plot of The Marlow Murder Club:

Retired archaeologist Judith Potts (Bond) lives alone in a faded mansion in the peaceful town of Marlow, filling her time by setting crosswords for the local paper. During one of her regular wild swims in the Thames, Judith hears a gunshot coming from a neighbor’s garden and believes a brutal murder has taken place. When the police are reluctant to believe her story, Judith finds herself forming an unlikely friendship with local dog-walker and empty-nester Suzie (Martin) and unfulfilled vicar’s wife Becks (Horgan) as they start an investigation of their own.”

Thorogood said the following about bringing the series to PBS:

“After over a decade of working on Death in Paradise, I’m thrilled to be creating a brand-new murder mystery series for TV. I can’t wait for audiences to join Judith, Becks and Suzie on their adventures as they solve a series of fiendishly puzzling murders.”

More photos from the new series are below.

