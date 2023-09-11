Schitt’s Creek: Eugene and Dan Levy Reportedly Considering a Reboot or Movie

Schitt’s Creek ended after six seasons on CBC and Pop TV, but viewers could see more from the world of the comedy series.

Starring Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Daniel Levy, Annie Murphy, Chris Elliott, Jennifer Robertson, Emily Hampshire, Dustin Milligan, Tim Rozon, and Sarah Levy, the comedy series follows the Rose family, who lose their wealth after being defrauded by their business manager. They end up living in a motel in a small town that was purchased as a joke gift.

Series producer Andrew Barnsley, now working on Son of a Critch, spoke about the series’ possible return with The Messenger. He said the following:

“It’s something that we know there’s demand and interest for it, really. It’s something that I know Dan and Eugene [Levy] are considering all the time, and I think it’s going to be a timing thing.”

While the creators “love the world” of the series, they don’t want to see it ruined by some new project. “The fear is,” he explained, “Does it tarnish the legacy to go back and revisit them in the way that maybe the Entourage movie did?”

Barnsley credits the pandemic with making Schitt’s Creek such a big success. While the show was popular with a small group of viewers, the series really took off once it was added to Netflix, and subscribers were looking for something to watch during a lockdown.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Schitt’s Creek? Do you want to see a reboot series or a reunion film?