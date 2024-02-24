All Creatures Great and Small: Seasons Five & Six; PBS Reveals Double Renewal with Callum Woodhouse Returning

All Creatures Great and Small is not going anywhere anytime soon. PBS has renewed the series for two seasons – which takes the Masterpiece series through season six. Season four premiered in January and wrapped earlier this week.

Starring Nicholas Ralph, Samuel West, Anna Madeley, Rachel Shenton, and Callum Woodhouse, the series follows a group of veterinarians who work in the small English town of Yorkshire Dales. Season four was set in 1940, and the next two seasons will remain in that decade.

PBS revealed more about the series’ renewal in a press release.

“MASTERPIECE today announces the double renewal for seasons 5 and 6 of the hit series All Creatures Great and Small. Based on best-selling author James Herriot’s beloved and iconic collection of stories, the critically acclaimed adaptation from BAFTA and Golden Globe-winning production company Playground (Howards End, Wolf Hall, The Hardacres) will return for two seasons consisting of six episodes each plus Christmas Specials. Returning to the ensemble in Season 5 will be Callum Woodhouse as Tristan Farnon. MASTERPIECE co-produces with Channel 5 in association with global partner All3Media International. The Season 4 broadcast of All Creatures Great and Small recently finished on MASTERPIECE on February 18, 2024. Returning for the fifth season is Nicholas Ralph as vet James Herriot, and Samuel West as his mercurial mentor Siegfried Farnon. Anna Madeley returns as the matriarch of Skeldale House Mrs. Hall, along with Rachel Shenton as the charismatic Helen Herriot. James Anthony-Rose also reappears as Richard Carmody. Also returning is Patricia Hodge as the wonderfully sophisticated Mrs Pumphrey, and her adored pampered Pekingese Tricki. Callum Woodhouse also returns to his role as Tristan Farnon, Siegfried’s mischievous brother who has been serving in the Royal Army Veterinary Corps. The series will continue to bring the stories of James Herriot to life as we return to Darrowby to join our unconventional much-loved Skeldale Family and the colourful ensemble of farmers, animals and townsfolk living in the Yorkshire Dales in the 1940s. Filming will take place on location in Yorkshire for both seasons 5 and 6. Also returning for series five are writers Debbie O’Malley (Payback, The Guilty) who will write episodes 1 and 6 and Maxine Alderton (All Creatures Great and Small, Doctor Who) who will write episodes 2 and 4. They are joined by writers Matt Evans (Phoenix Rise, A Town Called Malice) who will write episode 3 and Robin French (Cuckoo, The Great) will write episode 5. Brian Percival (All Creatures Great and Small, Dark Angel) returns as Lead Director and Executive Producer of Episodes 1 and 2, Stewart Svaasand (Tin Star, Outlander) returns to direct episodes 3 & 4, and Andy Hay (All Creatures Great and Small, The Last Kingdom) will direct Episodes 5, 6 and the Christmas Special. Yvonne Francas (The Syndicate, Our Girl) also returns as Producer.”

The premiere date for All Creatures Great and Small season five will be announced later.

