I Can See Your Voice: Season Four — Has the FOX Game Show Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

More celebrities are stopping by to help contestants win cash. Has the I Can See Your Voice TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season on FOX? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of I Can See Your Voice, season four. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A musical guessing game show airing on the FOX television network, the I Can See Your Voice TV series is hosted by Ken Jeong and also features Cheryl Hines and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton as regular panelists. Guest celebrity detectives join the trio. With $100,000 on the line and the celebrity panel by their side, contestants will attempt to weed out the bad “Secret Voices” from the good, based on a series of clues, interrogation, and lip-synch challenges. In the end, the singer whom the contestant picks will reveal if they are good or bad in a duet performance with a famous music artist, resulting in an amazing musical collaboration or a totally hilarious train wreck. Guests in season three include Lauren Alaina, Jimmie Allen, Deray Davis, Gavin DeGraw, Kate Flannery, Ron Funches, Jennie Garth, Johnny Gill, Nikki Glaser, Todrick Hall, Tyler Hilton, Dwight Howard, Cheyenne Jackson, Penn Jillette, Montell Jordan, Chris Kirkpatrick, Maggie Lawson, Nene Leakes, Thomas Lennon, Jon Lovitz, Maddie & Tae, Romeo Miller, Finesse Mitchell, Frankie Muniz, Melissa Peterman, Shawn Stockman, Lisa Ann Walter, Dionne Warwick, Michelle Williams, Porsha Williams Guobadia and Carnie Wilson.



Season Three Ratings

The third season of I Can See Your Voice averages a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.11 million viewers. Compared to season two, that’s down by 16% in the demo and up by 2% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how I Can See Your Voice stacks up against other FOX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of January 7, 2024, I Can See Your Voice has not been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Will FOX cancel or renew I Can See Your Voice for season four? The show has been a good performer in the past and is now an established series. FOX also has an ongoing relationship with Jeong, who is one of the judges on FOX’s popular Masked Singer series so, I think there’s a good chance I Can See Your Voice will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on I Can See Your Voice cancellation or renewal news.



I Can See Your Voice Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow I Can See Your Voice‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope the I Can See Your Voice TV show will be renewed for a fourth season? How would you feel if FOX cancelled this TV series, instead?