100 Days to Indy: Season Two Viewer Votes

The big race is coming in the second season of the 100 Days to Indy TV show on The CW?

A The CW documentary series, the 100 Days to Indy TV show kicks off on the sunny streets of St. Petersburgh, Florida before arriving in the Southern California desert for a brand new $1 million challenge. Next, all the action and attention turn to the iconic streets of Long Beach and Birmingham’s pristine Barber Motorsports Park as the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing” draws closer and looms larger. The series chronicles every step of the journey to the Indy 500, totaling six INDYCAR races and the entire month of May at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Reigning Indianapolis 500 champion Josef Newgarden returns to defend his epic race day triumph with an abundance of generational talent hot on his heels. This includes rising star Pato O’Ward, whose dynamic and energetic personality continues to earn him a legion of enthusiastic supporters across the globe. Former Indy 500 champion Marcus Ericsson, who placed second via a dramatic last-lap pass in 2023, and SERIES champion Alex Palou, who led for 36 laps in last year’s “Greatest Spectacle in Racing,” also return with unfinished business to settle. The 2024 edition of the famed competition will also see one of racing’s top champions, Kyle Larson, make a special bid for motorsports glory in his first attempt at the Indy 500.





