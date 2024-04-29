100 Days to Indy: Season Three — Has the CW Docu-Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

The series is back for another round. Has the 100 Days to Indy TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on The CW? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of 100 Days to Indy, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A documentary series airing on The CW television network, the 100 Days to Indy TV show kicks off on the sunny streets of St. Petersburgh, Florida, before arriving in the Southern California desert for a brand new $1 million challenge. Next, all the action and attention turn to the iconic streets of Long Beach and Birmingham’s pristine Barber Motorsports Park as the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing” draws closer and looms larger. The series chronicles every step of the journey to the Indy 500, totaling six INDYCAR races and the entire month of May at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Reigning Indianapolis 500 champion Josef Newgarden returns to defend his epic race day triumph with an abundance of generational talent hot on his heels. This includes rising star Pato O’Ward, whose dynamic and energetic personality continues to earn him a legion of enthusiastic supporters across the globe. Former Indy 500 champion Marcus Ericsson, who placed second via a dramatic last-lap pass in 2023, and SERIES champion Alex Palou, who led for 36 laps in last year’s “Greatest Spectacle in Racing,” also return with unfinished business to settle. The 2024 edition of the famed competition will also see one of racing’s top champions, Kyle Larson, make a special bid for motorsports glory in his first attempt at the Indy 500.





Season Two Ratings

The second season of 100 Days to Indy averages a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 182,000 viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 25% in the demo and down by 6% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how 100 Days to Indy stacks up against other The CW TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of April 29, 2024, 100 Days to Indy has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will The CW cancel or renew 100 Days to Indy for season three? This seemed like a one-and-done show, but the first season was popular enough for the network to order a second season. Auto racing is very popular, and this series is likely very cheap to produce, so I suspect it will be renewed and become an annual event for The CW. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on 100 Days to Indy cancellation or renewal news.



