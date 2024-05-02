Jeopardy! Masters: Season Two Ratings

Menu

Published:

Jeopardy! Masters TV show on ABC: season 2 ratings

The first season of Jeopardy! Masters performed well in the ratings for ABC, so it’s no surprise that it was renewed for a second season. If the numbers hold up, it might just become an annual event. Will Jeopardy! Masters be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.

A trivia game show, the Jeopardy! Masters TV series is hosted by Ken Jennings and is based on the long-running syndicated competition series. The tournament pits the six highest-ranked current Jeopardy! champions — James Holzhauer, Matt Amodio, Mattea Roach, Yogesh Raut, Victoria Groce, and Amy Schneider — against one another in a round-robin style format, with each episode featuring two games and three players. The winner takes home a grand prize of $500,000 and the chance to be crowned Jeopardy! Masters champion.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

5/2 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season one of Jeopardy! Masters on ABC averaged a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.72 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.

What do you think? Do you like the Jeopardy! Masters TV series on ABC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a third season?

