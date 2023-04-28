Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

100 Days to Indy: Season One Viewer Votes

Published:

100 Days to Indy: canceled or renewed for season 2?

(Photo by: The CW)

Which of the 33 drivers will win over the audience in the first season of the 100 Days to Indy TV show on The CW? As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like 100 Days to Indy is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of 100 Days to Indy here.

A documentary series on The CW, the 100 Days to Indy TV show travels from the balmy high-speed turns of St. Petersburg, Florida, to the demanding banked oval in Dallas and the sun-swept streets of Long Beach, California. This series takes viewers into the drivers’ seat for access to top NTT IndyCar Series stars as they compete for racing’s greatest prize: the Indianapolis 500-Mile Race. Episodes showcase all the intense preparation, relentless competition, a few pranks, and plenty of speed before the green flag drops and 300,000 fans roar at the world’s largest single-day sporting event.

Want to rate more TV shows?     ABC   |  CBS   |  The CW   |  FOX   |  NBC


What do you think? Which season one episodes of the 100 Days to Indy TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think 100 Days to Indy should be cancelled or renewed for a second season on The CW?

Check out our CW status sheet to track the smallest network’s new series pickups, renewals, and cancellations. You can find lists of cancelled shows here.



Canceled and renewed TV show

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x