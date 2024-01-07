We Are Family: Season Two — Has the FOX Guessing Game Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

Anthony Anderson and Mama Doris are back on a different network with a new show. Has the We Are Family TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on FOX? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of We Are Family, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A musical guessing game show airing on the FOX television network, the We Are Family TV series is hosted by Anthony Anderson with his mother, Doris Bowman, aka “Mama Doris”, giving her input. The series showcases non-famous relatives of celebrities performing solo and as part of duets with their hidden famous family member. The celebrities range from musicians and professional athletes to actors and beyond. The game features a studio audience of 100 contestants playing through multiple clues and gameplay rounds. They can win up to $150,000 each by correctly guessing which celebrity the performer is related to before they are revealed.



Season One Ratings

The first season of We Are Family averages a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.48 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how We Are Family stacks up against other FOX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of January 7, 2024, We Are Family has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will FOX cancel or renew We Are Family for season two? Anderson and his mom are a unique team, and they successfully led the revival of To Tell the Truth on ABC for many years. The ratings could be better, but I believe this new show has a good chance of being renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on We Are Family cancellation or renewal news.



