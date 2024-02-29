Ray Donovan: Paramount+ Orders Spin-Off Series The Donovans from Guy Ritchie

The world of Ray Donovan is headed back to the small screen. Paramount+ has ordered a spin-off series titled The Donovans. Guy Ritchie is behind the new 10-episode drama.

Ray Donovan ended its time on Showtime after seven seasons four years ago, but fans saw more of Ray in a wrap-up film in January 2022.

Paramount+ revealed more about the upcoming service in a press release.

“Paramount+, Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios & 101 Studios announced that Guy Ritchie will direct and executive produce The Donovans, a new series loosely based on Ray Donovan, one of the most watched SHOWTIME series of all time. Irish award-winning screenwriter, producer and novelist Ronan Bennett will pen all ten episodes. The series will debut on Paramount+ for subscribers with the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan later this year.

With the most powerful clients in Europe, The Donovans will see family fortunes and reputations at risk, odd alliances unfold, and betrayal around every corner; and while the family might be London’s most elite fixers today, the nature of their business means there is no guarantee what’s in store tomorrow.

“Guy Ritchie and Ronan Bennett are the ideal dream-team to create a new global hit franchise with The Donovans,” said Chris McCarthy, President of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios. “Guy’s riveting and stylish directorial approach combined with Ronan’s captivating and brutally authentic writing will transfix audiences into a wild and twisted world full of new adventures.”

“We’re elated to partner with Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios to reimagine the Ray Donovan legacy together. Having Guy and Ronan sign on to join us on this incredible journey has been a true blessing,” said David C. Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios. “We could not be more thrilled to take this huge hit and create a new and exciting show for audiences all over the world.”

From blockbuster success to the creation of instant cult classics, Guy Ritchie established his unique directorial brand in his breakthrough movie Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels. His work shares a common DNA built around exceptionally witty dialogue, stylized environments, and complex fast-paced plots. He continues to elevate his unique brand, garnering blockbuster success as director of the Sherlock Holmes franchise starring Robert Downey Jr., and Disney’s Aladdin which both grossed over $1B worldwide. He wrote and directed the instant cult classic, The Gentlemen, starring Matthew McConaughey, Colin Farrell, and The Covenant starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Dar Salim. Ritchie’s iconic style goes hand in hand with incredible casting and has proven to transform any project into a Ritchie classic.

“I’m thrilled to be working with Showtime, Paramount+ and 101 Studios. We’re going to deliver a show which provides massive thrills, entertainment and a huge rush of adrenaline for audiences around the world,” said Bennett. “At the same time, I’m totally focused on exploring real characters, in body and in soul, and I’m committed to writing stories with deep dramatic impact. We’re going to get under the skin of the criminal underworld, in a way which will show you the bone-deep truths of how they live and how it sometimes will – inevitably – impact on our own lives.”

Ronan Bennett is an award-winning screenwriter, producer, journalist and novelist, whose early life run-ins with the law underpin his gripping, authentic portrayal of crime and justice. At just 19 years old, Bennett was wrongfully convicted of murder and serving life in a maximum-security prison, until 18 months later when his conviction was overturned, following legal appeals.

Bennett’s harrowing experience influenced his first major work, The Catastrophist, which was shortlisted for the prestigious Whitbread Award for best novel. His distinct point of view on the criminal underworld caught the eye of Michael Mann, who commissioned Bennett to write the screenplay for Public Enemies starring Johnny Depp and Christian Bale, which became a box office success. In 2011, Bennett created, produced and wrote all episodes of Top Boy, a crime-fueled drama series chronicling drug dealing and gang violence in London – often compared to HBO’s The Wire. The show went on to win multiple awards and ran for 5 seasons. Bennett is also the creator and showrunner of the highly anticipated TV adaptation of The Day of The Jackal, which stars Oscar Winner Eddie Redmayne and has been written by Bennett.

Guy Ritchie is represented by Matt Saver and WME. Ronan Bennett is represented by Charles Collier, Chalcot Square and CAA.

The series is executive produced by Guy Richie, Ronan Bennett, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin and Ivan Atkinson.”