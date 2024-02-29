The Hunting Party: NBC Orders New Crime Procedural Series

The Hunting Party from JJ Bailey is headed to NBC. The network announced the series order on Wednesday.

Deadline reported just earlier this month that the series was still possible after most networks dropped their plans for pilots this year due to the recent strikes in the industry.

NBC revealed the following about the plot of the crime drama:

“A high-concept crime procedural about a small team of investigators who are assembled to track down and capture the most dangerous killers our country has ever seen, all of whom have just escaped from a top-secret prison that’s not supposed to exist.”

The premiere date and cast for The Hunting Party will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch this new NBC series?