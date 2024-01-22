Law & Order: Organized Crime: Season Five — Has the NBC Crime Drama TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

Stabler and his team are back on the job. Has the Law & Order: Organized Crime TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season on NBC?



What’s This TV Show About?

A procedural drama series on the NBC television network, Law & Order: Organized Crime is a spin-off of the long-running Law & Order: SVU TV show and stars Christopher Meloni, Danielle Moné Truitt, Ainsley Seiger, and Rick Gonzalez. Dean Norris and Michael Trotter have recurring roles in the fourth season. The story follows the detectives of the NYPD’s Organized Crime Control Bureau as they work to dismantle the city’s most vicious and violent illegal enterprises. Det. Elliot Stabler (Meloni) has returned to the force after a decade away and must rebuild his life after a devastating personal loss. Stabler’s sergeant and partner, Ayanna Bell (Truitt), leads the task force. Observant and deceivingly smart, Jet Slootmaekers (Seiger) utilizes her tech expertise and hacking skills to give the team a leg up on striking their target. Meanwhile, Detective 2nd Grade Bobby Reyes (Gonzalez) specializes in undercover work.



Season Four Ratings

The fourth season of Law & Order: Organized Crime averages a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.90 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season three, that’s up by 5% in the demo and up by 13% in viewership. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Law & Order: Organized Crime stacks up against other NBC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of January 22, 2024, Law & Order: Organized Crime has not been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will NBC cancel or renew Law & Order: Organized Crime for season five? While this show’s ratings aren’t quite as strong as the other two series in the franchise, I think they are certainly good enough for Organized Crime to be renewed for the 2024-25 TV season. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Law & Order: Organized Crime cancellation or renewal news.



Do you hope the Law & Order: Organized Crime TV show will be renewed for a fifth season? How would you feel if NBC cancelled this TV series instead?