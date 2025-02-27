Doctor Who: Season 15 Premiere Date Set for BBC and Disney+, Alan Cumming to Guest

Doctor Who has a return date. Season 15 of the time travel series will arrive in April. This will be the second season of the series to air on Disney+. Eight episodes were produced for the season. New posters have been released for the season. The first photos for the seasons were released in December.

Ncuti Gatwa, Varada Sethu, and Millie Gibson star in the season as the Doctor starts a journey to get Belinda Chandra back to earth. It was also revealed that Alan Cumming will guest star in the upcoming season as a runaway cartoon character (above).

Disney+ revealed the following about the upcoming season:

“Today, Disney Branded Television and the BBC jointly announced that season two of “Doctor Who” will premiere Saturday, April 12 (12:00 a.m. PDT / 3:00 a.m. EDT) on Disney+, where available, and exclusively on the BBC and BBC iPlayer in the UK. New episodes from the eight-part season will premiere weekly. Emmy® Award winner Alan Cumming (“The Traitors”) will guest star in the second episode as Mr Ring-a-Ding, a happy, funny, singalong cartoon, who lives in Sunny Town with his friend Sunshine Sally. However, in 1952, after years of repeats in cinemas across the land, Mr Ring-a-Ding suddenly looks beyond the screen and sees the real world outside — and the consequences are terrifying. Cumming is returning to the Whoniverse after previously playing King James I in the 2018 episode “The Witchfinders.” Showrunner, executive producer and writer Russell T Davies said, “Only Alan Cumming could give a runaway cartoon so much wit, malice, danger and fun. He makes the whole universe of ‘Doctor Who’ wilder and madder than ever, and it’s an absolute honour to welcome him on board the TARDIS.”

The new posters for season 15 of Doctor Who are below.

