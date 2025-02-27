Kaos, Unstable, Obliterated, Girls5eva, That ’90s Show: Netflix Releases Viewership for Cancelled Shows

Fans wondering just how well some of their favorite canceled shows performed on Netflix are being given the numbers. Netflix has released numbers for five recently canceled programs – Kaos, Unstable, Obliterated, Girl5eva, and That ‘90s Show.

According to Deadline, the streaming service has released its latest viewership report covering July through December 2024, which shows just how well or poorly these five shows performed.

The highest-performing show was Kaos. It had 20.3 million views during that time, with 9.3 million views in its first week alone. However, it only added another 10 million views over the next five and a half months.

As for Obliterated, it had 27 million views during the last month of the year, but before that, it had only 13.3 million views.

On the lower end of the scale, Rob Lowe’s comedy Unstable had only 3.1 total views during the six months for its second season. Doing a little better was That ‘90s Show with 5.6 million views.

The lowest-performing series was Girls5eva. Netflix picked up the comedy after Peacock canceled it, but its third season only received 1.3 million views.

