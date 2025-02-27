MobLand: Paramount+ Unveils Title and Premiere Date for Organized Crime Series from Guy Ritchie

The latest series from Guy Ritchie now has a title and a premiere date. Paramount+ announced that MobLand, starring Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan, and Helen Mirren, will arrive on the streaming service in March. The series was announced as in production in November. At that time, the plan was to air it on Showtime.

Paddy Considine, Joanne Froggatt, Lara Pulver, Anson Boon, Mandeep Dhillon, Jasmine Jobson, Geoff Bell, Daniel Betts, Lisa Dwan, and Emily Barber will also star in the organized crime drama, which follows the fight for power between two warring crime families.

Details for the series are limited, but Paramount+ shared the following:

“MOBLAND features a star-studded cast, including Tom Hardy (Venom: The Last Dance), Pierce Brosnan (Die Another Day), Paddy Considine (House Of The Dragon), Joanne Froggatt (Downton Abbey), Lara Pulver (Da Vinci’s Demons), Anson Boon (Pistol), Mandeep Dhillon (CSI: Vegas), Jasmine Jobson (Top Boy), Geoff Bell (Top Boy), Daniel Betts (Fate: The Winx Saga), Lisa Dwan (Blackshore), Emily Barber (Industry) and Helen Mirren (The Queen), As the head of an organized crime family, MOBLAND centers around Brosnan’s character who is fighting for power within a global crime syndicate. MOBLAND is produced in association with MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution. The series is executive produced by Keith Cox, Nina L. Diaz, David C. Glasser, Guy Ritchie, Jez Butterworth, Ronan Bennett, Kris Thykier, Ivan Atkinson, Tom Hardy, Dean Baker, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin and Bob Yari.”

MobLand premieres on March 30th.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this new series when it premieres on Paramount+ next month?