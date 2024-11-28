Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan, and Helen Mirren to Star in Showtime Crime Drama from Guy Ritchie

Guy Ritchie has lined up an all-star cast for his new, yet-to-be titled Showtime crime drama. It has been revealed that Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren will star in the series.

The global crime series is currently filming in London. The drama will center on two warring crime families and the fixer who will protect one of the families at all costs. Showtime shared the following about the roles the additions will play:

“Hardy will play “Harry Da Souza,” a professional conciliator on behalf of the Harrigan family, while Brosnan will play “Conrad Harrigan,” the head of a very successful Irish crime family based out of London for whom Harry works. Mirren will play “Maeve Harrigan,” Conrad’s wife and the Harrigan family matriarch.”

Jeff Grossman, Executive Vice President of programming for Paramount+, said the following about the series:

“The firepower on and off the screen in this new Guy Ritchie crime series will deliver exactly what audiences expect from Paramount + with Showtime: high-caliber acting, high-impact storylines, and high-level production from some of the best in the business.”

The premiere date and additional details for the series will be announced later.

