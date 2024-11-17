The Agency: Showtime Releases Poster and Featurette for New Political Thriller Series

The Agency will arrive on Showtime later this month, and the cable network has released a new preview and poster teasing the series.

Michael Fassbender, Jeffrey Wright, Jodie Turner-Smith, Katherine Waterston, John Magaro, Alex Reznik, Andrew Brooke, Harriet Sansom Harris, India Fowler, Saura Lightfoot-Leon, Reza Brojerdi and Richard Gere star in the political thriller inspired by the French drama Le Bureau des Legendes. In the series, a CIA agent is called in from deep undercover to return to the London office.

Showtime revealed the following about the plot of the series:

“The all-new political thriller follows Martian (Michael Fassbender), a covert CIA agent, ordered to abandon his undercover life and return to London Station. When the love he left behind reappears, romance reignites. His career, his real identity and his mission are pitted against his heart; hurling them both into a deadly game of international intrigue and espionage.”

The Agency arrives on November 29th. Check out the new behind-the-scenes video and poster for the series below.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch this new series?