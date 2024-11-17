Happy’s Place, Lopez Vs Lopez: NBC Orders Additional Scripts for Friday Night Comedies

Fans of NBC’s Friday night comedies had some good news as the weekend kicked off. According to Deadline, the network has ordered three additional scripts for Happy’s Place and Lopez vs Lopez.

Happy’s Place has been a hit for NBC. Reba McEntire, Melissa Peterman, Belissa Escobedo, Pablo Castelblanco, Tokala Black Elk, and Rex Linn star in the comedy series, which follows Bobbie (McEntire), who inherits her father’s bar after his death and learns she is running it with the half-sister she never knew she had.

Lopez vs Lopez is in its third season and stars George Lopez, Mayan Lopez, Selenis Leyva, Brice Gonzalez, Al Madrigal, and Matt Shively. The series follows the fictional father-daughter relationship between George and Mayan as they struggle to repair things.

Ordering additional scripts is the first step before ordering more episodes of a scripted series. If both shows continue to perform well in the weeks ahead, more scripts or a full-season pickup will be requested.

