Krapopolis: Season Two Ratings + Viewer Votes

Once again, we don’t have to worry about the future of the Krapopolis TV series on FOX . The network has already renewed the comedy through its fourth season . Will it live up to expectations or could the advance future episode orders be cancelled? Will Krapopolis be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.

An animated comedy series, the Krapopolis TV show was created by Dan Harmon and stars Richard Ayoade, Matt Berry, Hannah Waddingham, Pam Murphy, and Duncan Trussell, with Pia Shah and Alanna Ubach recurring. The story is set in mythical ancient Greece and revolves around a dysfunctional family of humans, gods, and monsters. They try to run one of the world’s first cities, Krapopolis, while attempting to guide humanity out of the savage wilderness and into a new lifestyle experiment they’re calling “civilization.” Tyrannis (Ayoade) is the city’s narcissistic mortal king. A goddess, Deliria (Waddingham) is his petty self-destructive mother. Tyrannis’ father, Shlub (Berry), is a mantitaur and a true pleasure seeker. Stupendous (Murphy) is Tyrannis’ half-sister and Hippocampus (Trussell) is his half-brother, a hot mess (biologically speaking).

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Season one of Krapopolis on FOX averaged a XXX rating in the 18-49 demographic and XXX million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don't include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel.



As of September 30, 2024, Krapopolis has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

