Krapopolis: Season Five; FOX Animated Series Gets Another Early Renewal

Tyrannis and his family and friends aren’t going anywhere. The second season of Krapopolis finishes airing later this month on FOX, and the series has already been renewed through its fifth season, presumably keeping the comedy on the air through the 2027-28 TV season.

An animated comedy series, the Krapopolis TV show was created by Dan Harmon and stars Richard Ayoade, Matt Berry, Hannah Waddingham, Pam Murphy, and Duncan Trussell, with Pia Shah and Alanna Ubach recurring. The story is set in mythical ancient Greece and revolves around a dysfunctional family of humans, gods, and monsters. They try to run one of the world’s first cities, Krapopolis, while attempting to guide humanity out of the savage wilderness and into a new lifestyle experiment they’re calling “civilization.” Tyrannis (Ayoade) is the city’s narcissistic mortal king. A goddess, Deliria (Waddingham) is his petty self-destructive mother. Tyrannis’ father, Shlub (Berry), is a mantitaur and a true pleasure seeker. Stupendous (Murphy) is Tyrannis’ half-sister and Hippocampus (Trussell) is his half-brother, a hot mess (biologically speaking).

Mainly airing on Sunday nights, the second season of Krapopolis averages a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 617,000 viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season one, that’s down by 58% in the demo and down by 53% in viewership.

The show launched in September 2023 but had been renewed for a second season a year earlier, in October 2022. A third season renewal followed in March 2023. Krapopolis was renewed for a fourth season in July 2024 ahead of the second season debut two months later.

Today, FOX also renewed Grimsburg and Universal Basic Guys for additional seasons. American Dad! (returning to the network after multiple years at TBS), Bob’s Burgers, Family Guy, and The Simpsons all received four-season renewals last month. The fate of The Great North has yet to be announced.

What do you think? Have you enjoyed the Krapopolis series? Are you glad that it will be around for several years to come?

