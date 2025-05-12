Breaking Bear: Brendan Fraser, Sarah Michelle Gellar, & Annie Murphy Join Adult Animated Series on Tubi

Breaking Bear is headed to Tubi. The new adult animated series has announced the first three names joining its cast, and they are some big names.

The series features the voices of Brendan Fraser, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Annie Murphy. It follows a family of bears as they turn into criminals to stop others from destroying their home. Elizabeth Hurley and Josh Gad are also featured in the series.

Tubi shared the following about the upcoming series:

“Tubi (www.tubitv.com), Fox Corporation’s (NASDAQ: FOXA, FOX) ad-supported streaming service, today announced it has foraged and found its series regulars – OscarⓇ Winner Brendan Fraser (The Whale), EMMYⓇ Winner Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy the Vampire Slayer), EMMYⓇ Winner Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek) with Elizabeth Hurley (The Royals) and TonyⓇ Nominee Josh Gad (Frozen) who will lend their voices to the adult animated series, BREAKING BEAR. Created by Julien Nitzberg (The Wild and Wonderful Whites of West Virginia) and produced by Evoke Entertainment (Creepshow, Twelve Forever, and Day of the Dead) and Tom DeLonge’s To The Stars Media (Monsters of California, Unidentified), BREAKING BEAR parodies the tropes of mobster dramas, comically combining elements of characters like Yogi Bear with series like The Sopranos. BREAKING BEAR is a fur-flying, law-breaking, forest-saving rampage following a dysfunctional family of bears who go full criminal to stop frackers, mobsters, and a psychotic wolf pack from destroying their home. As they spiral deeper into the criminal abyss, they face off against biker gangs, an egomaniacal news anchor, and their own spectacular talent for self-sabotage. Fraser plays “Jer” – The oldest of the bear siblings, Jer fancies himself the brains of the operation. Unfortunately, he’s not only wrong – he’s lazy, clueless and usually the one getting everyone into hot water. If there is a wrong move to make, Jer has already made it. Gellar plays “Blair” – The middle sister and actual brains of the family. Constantly overlooked, Blair’s the one who ends up cleaning up her brothers’ messes and keeping the family alive – whether they notice or not. Murphy plays “Tawny” – A human, she’s a gorgeous local news anchor whose number one goal is getting ahead in her field to become the next big national newscaster. Hurley plays “Wolf Queen” – the fierce and unyielding guardian of the forest. She is locked in a bitter rivalry with the Bears, whose growing presence and destructive ways threaten the land she is sworn to protect, by any means necessary. Gad plays “Alistair” – The baby brother of the family, Alistar swings wildly from adorably anxious to full-on unhinged with zero warning. Push him the wrong way, and this teddy bear turns terrifying. “With Brendan, Sarah, Annie, Elizabeth and Josh, we have an incredible cast of series regulars,” said Adam Lewinson, Chief Content Officer at Tubi. “BREAKING BEAR is our wild, no-holds-barred send-up of classic mob sagas – from Scarface to Goodfellas – as a dysfunctional crew of bears crash headfirst into the world of crime, all in a desperate bid to save their forest. It’s bold, it’s chaotic, and we’re here for every outrageous second.” BREAKING BEAR is executive produced by Tom DeLonge (“Poet Anderson: The Dream Walker”), Stan Spry (Creepshow, Day of the Dead), Jeff Holland (Creepshow, Day of the Dead), and Bradford Bricken (Twelve Forever). Brendan Frasher, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Josh Gad are also executive producers with Julien Nitzberg, who also serves as showrunner.”

The premiere date for the series will be announced later.

breaking news for breaking bear pic.twitter.com/9lj8t14ZC2 — Tubi (@Tubi) May 8, 2025

What do you think? Will you watch this new series on Tubi when it arrives?