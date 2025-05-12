Love Island, House of Villains, Tiffany Haddish Goes Off, Epic Ride: Peacock Announces New and Returning Unscripted Series

Peacock has announced its lineup of new and returning unscripted series through the end of the year and early next year. This includes new seasons of Love Island, House of Villains, and more.

Peacock revealed their lineup in a press release. Check it out below.

“Expanding its culturally relevant and award-winning unscripted slate, Peacock announced new series greenlights including “Tiffany Haddish Goes Off” and “Nelly & Ashanti: We Belong Together;” a third season of “House of Villains,” hosted by Joel McHale, along with true crime documentaries “Gilgo Beach Killer: The House of Secrets” and “The Idaho Student Murders” as well as “Epic Ride: The Story of Universal Theme Parks” docuseries.

These series accompany new seasons of breakout hits “Love Island USA” (June 3) and “Love Island Games” (late 2025); new series “Love Island: Beyond The Villa” (summer 2025) and hit reality sensation “Married At First Sight” debuts on the platform with season 19 later this year. Additionally, a new season of the Emmy Award-winning “The Traitors” is set to air early next year.

Love Island USA has proven to be a massive hit on Peacock. Last summer, season 6 of the series was the #1 reality series across all streaming platforms and, in advance of the series’ return this summer, Peacock announced Love Island: Beyond the Villa, a new spinoff following the beloved cast of season 6 outside of the villa.

Following its Emmy Award-winning second season, season 3 of The Traitors debuted as the most-watched unscripted series in the U.S. during premiere week and grew viewership from the season 2 premiere by 67%.

NEW SERIES:

NELLY & ASHANTI: WE BELONG TOGETHER

Nelly & Ashanti: We Belong Together, follows the electrifying journey of this beloved couple as they reignite their love, navigate the ups and downs of newlywed life and the challenges of parenthood while juggling their thriving careers. Can this unstoppable duo prove that their love truly can conquer all? A fun-filled exploration of love’s second chances.

Premieres: June 2025

Cast/Executive Producers: Nelly Haynes, Ashanti Haynes

Executive Producers: Jenny Daly, Oji Singletary, Lauren Lazin and J Erving

Produced by: Critical Content Studios

Format: Unscripted, 8 x 30 Min Episodes

TIFFANY HADDISH GOES OFF

Tiffany Haddish Goes Off is a 6-part docuseries following superstar Tiffany Haddish and her three closest childhood girlfriends as they travel together on a 4-week-long girls’ trip of a lifetime, exploring Africa and their connection to the continent. We’ll see them bonding, confiding, confessing, growing and looking for love on this journey. This raw, vulnerable and unpredictable version of Tiffany Haddish leaves the viewer crying with laughter and sobbing from heartfelt, relatable, real-time self-healing.

Premieres: Fall 2025

Cast: Tiffany Haddish, Selena Martin, Shermona Long, Sparkle Clark

Executive Producers: Jeff Jenkins, Reinout Oerlemans, Ross Weintraub, Russell Jay Staglik, Will Packer, Richard Brown, Tiffany Haddish, Shondrella Avery, Henry Butler, Leah Butler, JJ Duncan and Natalie Neurater

Produced by: Jeff Jenkins Productions and Will Packer Media

Format: Unscripted, 6 x 60 Min Episodes

EPIC RIDE: THE STORY OF UNIVERSAL THEME PARKS

This 3-part docuseries celebrates the history and legacy of Universal Destinations & Experiences. Through unprecedented access, rare archival and intimate interviews with directors, producers, executives, and A-list celebrities, the series will explore Universal’s iconic film and theme park history as well as provide an exclusive behind-the-scenes countdown to the opening of its groundbreaking new theme park, Universal Epic Universe.

Premieres: Thursday, July 24, binge drop on Peacock

Showrunner/Executive Producer: John Marks

Executive Producer: Jon Strong

Studio: Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group

GILGO BEACH KILLER: THE HOUSE OF SECRETS

After the arrest of the alleged Gilgo Beach killer, this 3-part series goes inside the suspect’s home for the first time, where never-before-heard testimony from his own family unravels a chilling portrait of a man accused of living a double life and hiding dark secrets under their own roof.

Premieres: June 2025

Executive Producers: Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, David Karabinas, Troy Searer, Colleen Hall, Jamie Lustberg, Melissa Moore, Jared P. Scott, and Brad Bernstein. The series is directed by Jared P. Scott

Produced by: Texas Crew Productions alongside 50 Cent’s G-Unit Film & Television and New York Post Entertainment.

Format: Documentary, 3 x 60 Min Episodes

THE IDAHO STUDENT MURDERS

A feature documentary focuses its lens on the pre-trial case against Bryan Kohberger, a young criminology student accused of brutally stabbing to death four University of Idaho coeds. Could Kohberger have been a serial killer in the making, a man who hates women, or is there enough evidence to exonerate him altogether? The documentary features never before seen interviews with Kaylee Goncalves’ brother and friends of the victims.

Premieres: Summer 2025

Director: Catharine Park

Executive Producer: Stephanie Lydecker

Produced in connection with the podcast “The Idaho Massacre” from KT Studios and iHeartMedia

Format: Documentary, 1 x 90 Mins

HOUSE OF VILLAINS

Hosted by Joel McHale, the hit competition series brings together 11 reality all-stars who must scheme, strategize and shade each other in different challenges for a chance to win $200,000 and the title of “America’s Ultimate Supervillain.”

Premieres: Early 2026

Executive Producers: John Irwin, Dave Kuba, Justin Rae Barnes, Joel McHale, David Mills, and Jessica O’Byrne

Produced by: Irwin Entertainment

Format: Unscripted, 10 Episodes

PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED:

LOVE ISLAND USA

Love Island USA features a group of sexy singles on a search for love in a beautiful Fijian villa. Throughout their stay in a tropical oasis, Islanders will couple up to face brand new heart-racing challenges and bigger twists and turns than ever before. Temptations rise and drama ensues as new “bombshells” arrive, forcing Islanders to decide if they want to remain with their current partners or recouple with someone new.

Premieres: June 3, 2025

Executive Producers: David George, Adam Sher, Ben Thursby-Palmer, Jordana Hochman, Bernie Schaeffer, James Barker, Blake Garrett, Courtney Rosenthal, Richard Cowles, Mike Spencer, Tom Gould, Richard Foster and Chet Fenster

Studio: ITV America. The series is based on a format owned by Lifted Entertainment and GroupM Motion Entertainment and distributed by ITV Studios.

Format: Unscripted

Filming Location: Fiji

LOVE ISLAND: BEYOND THE VILLA

Love Island: Beyond The Villa, a first of its kind spinoff series, follows everyone’s favorite Season 6 Islanders around Los Angeles as they navigate new careers, evolving friendships, newfound fame and complex relationships outside of the Love Island villa.

Premieres: Summer 2025

Cast: JaNa Craig, Aaron Evans, Miguel Harichi, Leah Kateb, Kaylor Martin, Connor Newsum, Serena Page, Kenny Rodriguez, Olivia Walker and Kendall Washington

Executive Producers: David George, Adam Sher, Sarah Howell and Richard Bye are the executive producers, alongside Richard Foster and Chet Fenster.

Produced By: ITV America, in association with GroupM Motion Entertainment.

Format: Unscripted

Filming Location: Los Angeles

LOVE ISLAND GAMES

Former Islanders from across the globe return to the tropical villa for a second chance at finding love and winning a $100,000 prize. This new All-Star spin-off will follow fan favorites from international series, including the UK, USA and Australia, as they couple up and attempt to remain in the competition. This time there will be even more gameplay, as the Islanders compete in a variety of team and couple challenges to win immunity and avoid being dumped from the island. Only the couples who are successful in the games will survive. Iain Stirling narrates the brand-new series which promises eliminations, recouplings, dating, rivalry and plenty of drama.

Premieres: Late 2025

Executive Producers: David George, Adam Sher, Ben Thursby-Palmer, Jordana Hochman, Bernie Schaeffer, James Barker, Blake Garrett, Courtney Rosenthal, Richard Cowles, Mike Spencer, Tom Gould, Richard Foster and Chet Fenster

Studio: ITV America. The series is based on a format owned by Lifted Entertainment and GroupM Motion Entertainment and distributed by ITV Studios.

Format: Unscripted

Filming Location: Fiji

MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT

Married at First Sight is a reality series that follows singles looking for a life-long partnership as they embark on a provocative experiment: getting legally married to a stranger the moment they first meet.

Premieres: Late 2025

Executive Producers: Chris Coelen, Eric Detwiler, Montré Burton, Erica Kessler

Produced by: Kinetic Content

THE TRAITORS

The Emmy® Award-winning series, The Traitors is a nail-biting psychological adventure in which treachery and deceit are the name of the game. The entertainment industry’s most competitive reality stars and famous faces play the ultimate murder mystery game. Hosted by award-winning actor Alan Cumming at an ancient castle set deep in the Scottish Highlands, contestants work together on a series of exhilarating missions to build a prize fund worth up to $250,000. Hidden amongst the Faithful are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves. Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors murder the Faithful one by one in a treacherous spree, while the Faithful try to uncover the Traitors and banish them from the game. If the Faithful contestants banish all the Traitors, they will share the prize fund, but if a Traitor or Traitors makes it to the end, they will steal all the money.

Premieres: Early 2026

Executive Producers: Stephen Lambert, Mike Cotton, Sam Rees-Jones, Rosie Franks, Tim Harcourt, Jack Burgess and Alan Cumming

Produced by: Studio Lambert part of All3 Media

Host: Alan Cumming

Format: Original Unscripted Competition Series

Filming Location: Scotland”