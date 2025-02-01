Married at First Sight: Season 19: Lifetime Reality Series Moving to Peacock

Married at First Sight has found a new home. Season 19 of the reality series will air on Peacock. The series recently aired on Lifetime after premiering on FYI in 2014.

The series follows singles looking for a life-long partnership and willing to try out an experiment. They will marry a person they have just met.

Keshia Knight Pulliam has hosted the series on Lifetime, but it is unknown if she will continue to do so when it arrives on Peacock later this year.

Season 18 of the series premiered in October. The premiere date for season 19 will be announced later.

