Tyler Perry’s She the People: Netflix Announces New Political Comedy Series

Tyler Perry has another series headed to the small screen. Netflix has ordered Tyler Perry’s She the People.

Terri J. Vaughn, Jade Novah, Drew Olivia Tillman, Tré Boyd, Dyon Brooks, and Jo Marie Payton will star in the comedy series. In the series, Vaughn will play a politician who finds out she gets more than she bargained for after winning an election.

Netflix shared the following about the series via Tudum:

“The series follows politician Antoinette Dunkerson (Vaughn), whom we first meet during her campaign for Lieutenant Governor. After she wins her election, she must figure out how to thrive under a sexist and condescending governor, while attempting to keep her family in line now that they’re all in the public eye.”

The series will arrive later this year. The premiere date will be announced later.

What do you think? Will you watch this new Tyler Perry series on Netflix?