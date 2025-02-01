Menu

Superfakes: Peacock Orders New Crime Drama Series from Alice Ju (Beef)

by Regina Avalos,

Peacock TV shows:

(Peacock)

Superfakes is headed to Peacock. The streaming service has ordered a new crime drama from creator Alice Ju.

The following was revealed about the upcoming series:

“SUPERFAKES is a crime drama series that follows a small-time Chinatown luxury counterfeit dealer who enters a dangerous black market underworld in order to fund a life of suburban respectability for her family. “

The premiere date for Superfakes will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch this series when it arrives on Peacock?


