Superfakes: Peacock Orders New Crime Drama Series from Alice Ju (Beef)

Superfakes is headed to Peacock. The streaming service has ordered a new crime drama from creator Alice Ju.

The following was revealed about the upcoming series:

“SUPERFAKES is a crime drama series that follows a small-time Chinatown luxury counterfeit dealer who enters a dangerous black market underworld in order to fund a life of suburban respectability for her family. “

The premiere date for Superfakes will be announced later.

