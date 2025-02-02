The Sandman: Season Two to End Neil Gaiman Series on Netflix

The Sandman will return for a second season, but that season will end the series. The series was renewed in November 2022.

Tom Sturridge, Boyd Holbrook, Patton Oswalt, Vivienne Acheampong, Gwendoline Christie, Charles Dance, Jenna Coleman, David Thewlis, Stephen Fry, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Vanesu Samunyai, John Cameron Mitchell, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Joely Richardson, Niamh Walsh, Sandra James Young, and Razane Jammal star in the Netflix series.

The series follows the Sandman as he tries to restore order to his realm called the Dreaming after he escapes from a century-long captivity. According to Deadline, showrunner Allan Heinberg said the following in a post on X:

“The Sandman series has always been focused exclusively on Dream’s story, and back in 2022, when we looked at the remaining Dream material from the comics, we knew we only had enough story for one more season. We are extremely grateful to Netflix for bringing the team all back together and giving us the time and resources to make a faithful adaptation in a way that we hope will surprise and delight the comics’ loyal readers as well as fans of our show.”

This cancellation comes while Neil Gaiman is facing sexual assault and misconduct allegations, which he has denied.

The premiere date for season two of The Sandman will be announced later.

