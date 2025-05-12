Lopez vs Lopez: Mayan and George Lopez React to NBC Sitcom Cancellation

NBC canceled Lopez vs. Lopez late last week, and now the father-daughter duo Mayan and George Lopez, who starred in the sitcom, have reacted to the series’ cancellation.

Lopez vs Lopez was inspired by a TikTok video Mayan made five years ago after reuniting with her father, George, after their years of estrangement. She referred to that video in her Instagram post about the show’s cancellation. She said:

“Lopez vs Canceled there’s so much to say, and I’ll say more after today, but it was my biggest dream to be on NBC and to be a Latina lead for three seasons, will forever be the crown achievement of my career. I posted a TikTok five years ago and @debbywolfe and @georgelopez we made magic. I’ll always be grateful that you saw our vulnerability as a strength and made an incredible sitcom Debby. I’ll say a more heartfelt post, but I think the entire casting crew who are now my family for. Thank you all who have reached out to me and especially the fans who have watched and loved the show as much as I loved making it. It is the Lopez way that we will not be down for long. This is just the beginning.”

George also responded to the show’s cancellation on Instagram. In his post, he said:

“We will definitely put something out officially… for now. I would really love to thank all of you who have showed us so much love and support for the past three seasons. This wasn’t just a show, it was and is our lives. We created a family. We created jobs for RAZA, there is so much more that goes on behind the scenes and I am forever grateful and thankful for every single member of our #LopezVSLopez familia.”

Selenis Leyva, Brice Gonzalez, Al Madrigal, and Matt Shively also starred in the NBC sitcom, which followed the reunion of a father and daughter as they tried to rebuild their relationship after years of estrangement.

What do you think? Did you watch Lopez vs Lopez? Were you hoping for a fourth season?