Clarkson’s Farm: Season Six? Jeremy Clarkson Says Prime Video Series Will Go on Hiatus

Clarkson’s Farm will return for its fourth season later this month, and season five is currently filming, but that will end the Prime Video series. At least, for now.

According to Deadline, Jeremy Clarkson said that he and the crew behind the series are taking a break once production on season five ends.

He said the following:

“I’d do a sixth if there was a reason for doing it, like a bloody good story… Whatever happens we’ll definitely take a short break as the crews are all worn out. We’ve been filming here two or three days a week, every week, for five years. Everybody could do with a rest. I did think it’d serve up gentle disappointment to the Top Gear, Grand Tour audience. I very much was typecast as this man who drove around corners too quickly while shouting and using hyperbole to make a point. I thought, why would anybody who watches Top Gear or The Grand Tour want to watch this bucolic show about farming? Then they did and it brought a whole new audience who’d never watched a single programme I’d made. It’s massively popular in China. A huge number of Chinese people come to the farm shop and the pub. I said to one of them the other day, ‘Why do you like it?’ He said, ‘We watch it because we cannot believe how incompetent you are.”

Season four of Clarkson’s Farm premieres on May 23rd.

What do you think? Do you watch this Prime Video series? What do you think? Will you be sad to see it end with its fifth season?