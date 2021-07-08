Love Island: Season Three Ratings

The Love Island series has never done particularly well in the traditional ratings — especially when compared to Big Brother. Still, it’s likely relatively inexpensive to produce and fills multiple timeslots on the CBS schedule each week. The show also reportedly does well in streaming and, this year, Paramount+ will be offering 15 hours of “too hot for broadcast” footage. CBS is also poised to air nearly 50 episodes of the show this summer vs. 30 installments last year. It appears that the network is “all in” with this reality show, at least for now. Will Love Island be cancelled or renewed for season four? Stay tuned.

A reality competition series, Love Island is based on the British show of the same name. The matchmaking begins as a group of single “Islanders” come together in a stunning Hawaiian Island villa, ready to embark on a summer of dating, romance, and ultimately, relationships. The ultimate temptation, Casa Amor, returns as well as new games and challenges that test and strengthen the couples’ relationships. Every few days the Islanders pair up and those who are not coupled are at risk of being dumped from the island. Islanders are on the lookout for romance, but the road to love doesn’t always run smoothly. Challenges abound with intriguing new Islander arrivals and dramatic twists as friendships and relationships form. In addition to choosing their partners wisely, Islanders must also win the hearts of viewers who have the opportunity to shape events on screen and ultimately crown one lucky couple the winner who will then have the chance to walk away with both love and the cash prize. Host Arielle Vandenberg and narrator Matthew Hoffman return. Contestants include Olivia Kaiser (28), Kyra Lizama (23), Trina Njoroge (24), Cashay Proudfoot (25), Shannon St. Claire (24), Korey Gandy (28), Josh Goldstein (24), Jeremy Hershberg (27), Melvin “Cinco” Holland, Jr. (25), Christian Longnecker (24), Will Moncada (26), and Javonny Vega (26).

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season two of Love Island on CBS averaged a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.82 million viewers.

