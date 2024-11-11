We Got Time Today: Tubi Previews New Talk Show Debuting This Month

We Got Time Today will arrive on Tubi later this month. The new talk show is hosted by Deion Sanders and Rocsi Diaz. Twenty weekly episodes are planned for the series.

This new talk show will discuss the latest in news, culture, entertainment, and sports as well as conduct interviews with celebrity guests. Tubi has released a trailer teasing the new talk show.

Sanders said the following about the series, according to Sports Illustrated:

“This show is about tapping into the CULTURE. We’re going to LAUGH, DEBATE, INSPIRE and most importantly, we got time to TALK LIFE into our viewers while keeping things 100. I couldn’t do this with anyone else except for THE Rocsi Diaz, who I’m sure will keep me on my toes, and of course my friends over at Tubi, who I’ve been a BIG fan of for a long time now.”

The series arrives on Tubi on November 19th. Check out the preview below.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch this new talk show on Tubi?