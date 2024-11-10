Yellowstone: Kelly Reilly & Cole Hauser on the Series Finale and a Possible Future

Yellowstone returns tonight to Paramount Network with what could be its final season, two of its main cast members are speaking out once again about the future of the series.

Cole Hauser, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Wes Bentley, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, Gil Birmingham, Mo Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jen Landon, and Kathryn Kelly which follows the Dutton family as they run the largest cattle ranch in the US.

In an interview with The New York Times, Reilly said the finale is “an ending. We are absolutely ending this show.”

But there have been rumors about the possibility of a sixth season with Reilly and most of the original cast returning. However, those plans are still up in the air.

Reilly said the following about the possibility of more Yellowstone, according to The Playlist:

“If Taylor wants to write more, we’re both there. It’s what we’ve said, so it’s entirely up to his inspiration, if that’s something that moves him to write it, because that’s how ‘Yellowstone’ came about. It wasn’t just a, ‘Well, how do we just keep this going?’ It’s many, many years of coming up with this story and these characters and it’s not found easily or lightly. So if we want to carry on making a show that we’re really proud of and people really love it has to have the same emotional kind of quality to it. I think there’s more story to be told with some of the characters. But there’s also a great way to leave them. So right now it’s up to the gods.”

Hauser added, “To echo what Kelly said, it would only be Taylor and Taylor only, if he has the love and passion to write something special for Kelly and I, and it comes across the desk, I would be happy to entertain it.”

What do you think? Are you a fan of Yellowstone? Are you hoping the series is renewed for a sixth season?