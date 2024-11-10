The Beast in Me: Jonathan Banks, Deirdre O’Connell, and Seven More Join Netflix Limited Series

The Beast in Me has added nine more to its cast. Deirdre O’Connell, Jonathan Banks, Hettienne Park, Aleyse Shannon, Will Brill, Kate Burton, Bill Irwin, Amir Arison, and Julie Ann Emery are joining the previously cast Claire Danes, Matthew Rhys, Brittany Snow, Natalie Morales, David Lyons, and Tim Guinee.

The upcoming Netflix limited series follows a writer hiding away after the death of her son, but she finds a new subject to write about when a mysterious man who was once a suspect in his wife’s disappearance moves in next door.

Variety shared the following details about the roles the new additions will play:

Hettienne Park as Agent Erika Breton, an FBI agent who works with Abbott (Lyons)

Jonathan Banks as Martin Jarvis, Nile’s (Rhys) father

Deirdre O’Connell as Carol McGiddish, Aggies’ (Danes) literary agent and trusted friend

Aleyse Shannon as Olivia Benitez, a city council member who opposes Nile’s business plans

Will Brill as Chris Ingram, Nile’s missing wife’s brother

Kate Burton as Mariah Ingram, Nile’s missing wife’s mother

Bill Irwin as James Ingram, Nile’s missing wife’s father

Amir Arison as Frank Breton, FBI Agent Erika Breton’s ex-husband

Julie Ann Emery as Lila Jarvis, Martin Jarvis’ wife

The premiere date for The Beast in Me will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch this new Netflix series when it arrives?