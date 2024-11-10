Arcane: Netflix Series to Have a “Gut Punch” Finale

Arcane returned with its second and final season today on Netflix, and those behind the series are promising a big finish for the series. Netflix renewed the series for a second season in November 2021, but its return was delayed due to the pandemic and industry strikes.

Hailee Steinfeld, Ella Purnell, and Katie Leung star in the animated series inspired by the League of Legends video game by Riot Games.

Co-creator and showrunner Christian Linke said the following about the Arcane finale, per Radio Times:

“Let’s just put it this way, we’re not holding back. For any Arcane fan, it is gonna be a gut punch, that’s for sure. We always have this question for ourselves, what can you really recover from? And where is it just, you know, too far? That was always the question from the beginning for us. Like, can they ever be sisters again? You know, there’s a unique opportunity. There are specific moments that created Jinx. And so the question really is can they be undone, and I think that’s really what it’s all about.”

Co-creator Alex Yee added:

“There are implications for the future, you know, in the world. But certainly stories that we feel like we reach the end of. “Whether I loved or hated a show, there’s always this feeling when I get to the end of it that’s like the wind being knocked out of you. This moment where you’re just sort of, like, figuring out, well, what now, you know?”

What do you think? Are you a fan of Arcane? Were you surprised by the series finale?