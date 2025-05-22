Karamo: Season Four Renewal Announced for Daytime Talk Show

Karamo will return for another season. NBCUniversal has renewed the daytime talk show for a fourth season. Hosted by Karamo Brown, the series shows his unique way of connecting with guests while tackling challenging issues.

The following was said about the show’s renewal:

“NBCUniversal Syndication Studios has renewed the daily first-run talk show “Karamo” for a fourth season in national syndication, including multicast channel Bounce, as announced today by Tracie Wilson, Executive Vice President, NBCUniversal Syndication Studios & E! News.

Hosted by Karamo, a reality TV personality, Emmy Award winner, author, actor, producer and activist, “Karamo” stands out for the host’s distinctive viewpoint and broad appeal, allowing him to offer insightful and sincere advice to his guests. His ability to weave high-energy storytelling with moments of empathy is a hallmark of the conflict talk show.

“‘Karamo’ continues to connect with audiences,” Wilson said. “Karamo’s ability to bond with his guests and his unique storytelling style, combined with our talented production team, has solidified the show as a staple in daytime TV, consistently offering engaging and compelling content.”

“Karamo,” centered around real-life conflicts, captures the best of daytime programming while drawing from Karamo’s personal experiences to foster deep human connections. It tackles a wide variety of issues, from infidelity and family complexities, to DNA surprises and parenting challenges. A standout feature of the show is the segment “Unlock the Phone,” where Karamo’s investigative team helps uncover the cell phone histories of guests’ partners, promoting full transparency.

Karamo expertly draws on his diverse experiences and identities, whether as an openly gay Black man or a single father, to foster his own personal growth and with the goal of helping others do the same.

“I’m incredibly excited for season 4 and, trust me, we’re just getting started,” Karamo said. “There’s so much more on the way. Get ready!”

“‘Karamo’ has redefined the daytime talk show experience,” said executive producer Kerry Shannon. “Karamo’s natural ability to connect with our guests and help them find a path to healing makes the show feel genuine and relatable. I’m excited to continue this meaningful journey as we head into season 4.”

In its third season in national broadcast syndication, “Karamo” is averaging a 0.43 household rating and 594,000 viewers. “Karamo” delivers for its local station by building on its lead-in among women 18-49 (+7%), women 25-54 (+9%), adults 18-49 (+5%) and adults 25-54 (+4%), making it one of only three syndicated talk shows to build on its lead-in. “Karamo” brings audiences to its local station partners by building on its ¼-hour lead-in on its station for adults 25-54 in Dallas KDAF (+30%), Philadelphia WPHL (+25%), Houston KIAH (+30%), Atlanta WATL (+22%), Washington, D.C. WDCW (+199%), Boston WLVI (+28%), Tampa WMOR (+10%), Detroit WMYD (+2%), Orlando WKCF (+24%), Minneapolis WUCW (+450%), Charlotte WCCB (+7%), St. Louis KPLR (+56%) and Pittsburgh WPNT (+187%).”