Scrubs: Zach Braff Set to Return for ABC Sitcom Revival

A key component of the Scrubs revival has been locked in place. According to Deadline, Zach Braff will return for the reboot, which is currently being developed by ABC.

There were some hiccups along the way. Braff didn’t immediately sign to join the reboot. He wants the series to be filmed in Los Angeles and not Vancouver. It isn’t known if he got his wish, but he finally agreed to sign on for the Scrubs reboot.

ABC and Bill Lawrence can now start making deals with the remaining former cast members, including Donald Faison and Sarah Chalke.

A reboot of the series will be a hybrid that focuses on a new group of characters while also examining the original cast.

Additional details will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you want to see Scrubs back on ABC?